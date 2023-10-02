Menu
Cases & Trials

SERAP Takes Legal Action Against 36 Governors for Alleged Misuse of N72bn Subsidy Palliative

By: The Editor

Date:

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has accused all 36 state governors of failing to account for the expenditure of the N72 billion palliative funds received from the Federal Government. According to the group’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, they have filed a lawsuit against the governors for not disclosing beneficiary details and the relief measures provided with the funds.

The Federal Government recently disbursed N2 billion of the N5 billion palliative package to each state and the Federal Capital Territory to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

In the suit filed as FHC/L/CS/1943/2023 at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP seeks to compel the governors to provide an account of the N2 billion palliative funds and disclose beneficiary information. They also request that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) monitor the spending of these funds.

SERAP argues that government secrecy in spending public funds undermines democracy, erodes trust, and raises suspicions. They emphasize that governors have a constitutional obligation to act in the public interest and that opacity in government affairs is detrimental both legally and morally.

As of now, no specific date has been set for the hearing of the lawsuit.

"Tinubu's Govt Enacts Social Welfare Initiatives: Cash Transfers to 15 Million of Nigeria's Neediest Households."
Lagos State Govt Ditches Independence Parade, Calls for Prayers Amid Economic Challenges
The Editor
The Editor

