Politics & Govt News

President Tinubu Extends N25,000 Provisional Wage To All Levels Of Workers

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 2,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has extended the N25,000 wage increment to all levels of workers in the civil service.

According to NTA, this was disclosed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila said the twenty-five thousand naira earlier announced by President Bola Tinubu for low-grade federal workers as intervention would now cut across all levels of workers.

Recall that Tinubu had announced earlier on Sunday a N25,000 wage award to low grade workers in the civil service, as part of measures to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal policy.

The President made the pledge on Sunday during his nationwide broadcast to mark the Independence Day anniversary.

He noted that the salary increase will last for a period of six months.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

