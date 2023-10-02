People Under EFCC Investigation Are Part Of Tinubu’s Cabinet – Ex-Minister, Chidoka Blows Hot

Oct 2,2023.

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Osita Chidoka has alleged that some persons who are being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over financial fraud are members of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the allegations in a statement he made available to journalists on Sunday.

According to the statement, Osita also slammed the President for appointing a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, as his minister.

There were reports that the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, was still having her one year compulsory service with NYSC when she was appointed.

Osita stated this while reacting to an order by the United States Court which directed the Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to the former Minister, the battle between Atiku and Tinubu over the academic records “is a national disgrace”.

He said, “That all the aforementioned institutions allowed a man to be sworn in without definitive statements about his qualifications is a national tragedy. For 23 years, the issue of President Tinubu has been a recurring decimal in our national equation.

“Under his reign, a current youth corps member is serving as Minister, and people under investigation by EFCC and made public are sitting in the Federal Executive Council. And they all passed through security screening.”(www.naija247news.com)