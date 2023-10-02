Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

People Under EFCC Investigation Are Part Of Tinubu’s Cabinet – Ex-Minister, Chidoka Blows Hot

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 2,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Osita Chidoka has alleged that some persons who are being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over financial fraud are members of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the allegations in a statement he made available to journalists on Sunday.

According to the statement, Osita also slammed the President for appointing a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, as his minister.

There were reports that the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, was still having her one year compulsory service with NYSC when she was appointed.

Osita stated this while reacting to an order by the United States Court which directed the Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to the former Minister, the battle between Atiku and Tinubu over the academic records “is a national disgrace”.

He said, “That all the aforementioned institutions allowed a man to be sworn in without definitive statements about his qualifications is a national tragedy. For 23 years, the issue of President Tinubu has been a recurring decimal in our national equation.

“Under his reign, a current youth corps member is serving as Minister, and people under investigation by EFCC and made public are sitting in the Federal Executive Council. And they all passed through security screening.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
APC Chairman, Ganduje Reveals Good Governance Will Stop Military Coups In West Africa
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

APC Chairman, Ganduje Reveals Good Governance Will Stop Military Coups In West Africa

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 2,2023. The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress,...

“It’s just my f–k up”–Arnold Schwarzenegger describes his affair with family housekeeper

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former California Governor and American actor...

SERAP Sues All Nigerian Governors Over Failure To Account For N72bn Subsidy Palliative

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 2,2023. Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged...

Napoli’s Social Media Chief, Allesino Fortino Resigns Over TikTok Video Mocking Osimhen

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 2,2023. Napoli’s social media executive Allesino Fortino resigns over...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

APC Chairman, Ganduje Reveals Good Governance Will Stop Military Coups In West Africa

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 2,2023. The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress,...

“It’s just my f–k up”–Arnold Schwarzenegger describes his affair with family housekeeper

Entertainment 0
October 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former California Governor and American actor...

SERAP Sues All Nigerian Governors Over Failure To Account For N72bn Subsidy Palliative

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 2,2023. Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights