Sermons & Preaching

“Pastor Adeboye Prays for Nigeria’s Healing and True Freedom on Independence Day”

By: The Editor

Date:

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), offered a heartfelt prayer for Nigeria’s healing and encouraged citizens to join in praying for the nation’s improvement.

During the church’s October Thanksgiving Service and Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day celebration, Pastor Adeboye addressed the congregation, delivering a sermon titled ‘Freedom Indeed.’

In his sermon, he fervently prayed, “I pray in the name that is above every other name that God will heal our nation.”

Pastor Adeboye emphasized the essence of true freedom in the context of independence. He noted that while the country had gained independence from its colonial rulers, many Nigerians still grappled with the enslavement of sickness, poverty, terror, and dark forces.

He concluded by extending his wishes for a joyful celebration to all and, above all, expressed his desire for genuine freedom in Christ for everyone.

On Independence Day, churches across the nation echoed with songs of praise and prayers for the country’s well-being.

The Editor
The Editor

