Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Palliatives Result of Limited Thinking – Peter Obi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 2,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has slammed the federal government over the method it adopted in sharing palliatives. According to him, the recent palliatives introduced by the Federal Government is as a result of “limited thinking,” noting that they are temporary solutions. He made this known while speaking in an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Monday.

Obi said, “If you look at what this country has been doing since inception, you could see announcements with limited thinking. Which again produces limited outcome.” When asked if he would be willing to work with the current government, he said, “We are at the point where we are challenging the process and that has to come to a logical end before any other thing. Even being in the opposition is part of building the government.”

Obi also reiterated that fuel subsidy is an organised crime. “My approach would be to remove the corruption and criminal side of it.”

On the volatility of the naira, Obi advised, “What you should have done is devalue the currency while trying to manage the supply by making sure you deal with issues that control the exchange rate. Which is the reserve. And what controls your reserve is your export. Especially, oil and other minerals. Encourage (export of) those things and then deal with issues of foreign exchange while trying to manage what you have.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
I’ve No Apology For Not Backing Tinubu During APC Presidential Primary” –Ex APC Chairman Adamu
Next article
APC Chairman, Ganduje Reveals What Must Be Done To Prevent Military Coup
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Unknown Gunmen Kills nine in Fresh Plateau Attack

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Spokesperson for the Miango Youths Development...

WAEC appoints Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut Head of National Office

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council has...

APC Chairman, Ganduje Reveals What Must Be Done To Prevent Military Coup

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 2,2023. Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling...

I’ve No Apology For Not Backing Tinubu During APC Presidential Primary” –Ex APC Chairman Adamu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 2,2023. Abdullahi Adamu, former National Chairman of the All...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unknown Gunmen Kills nine in Fresh Plateau Attack

Security News 0
October 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Spokesperson for the Miango Youths Development...

WAEC appoints Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut Head of National Office

Education 0
October 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council has...

APC Chairman, Ganduje Reveals What Must Be Done To Prevent Military Coup

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 2,2023. Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights