FootBall

Napoli’s Social Media Chief, Allesino Fortino Resigns Over TikTok Video Mocking Osimhen

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 2,2023.

Napoli’s social media executive Allesino Fortino resigns over bizzare TikTok video mocking Osimhen

This was following the ongoing saga over the TikTok video that appeared to mock their main man, Victor Osimhen

Following their draw against Bologna last weekend the club posted videos on their TikTok account mocking the Nigeria International.

Osimhen’s agent reacted angrily and threatened to take legal action against the Serie A champions.

But Fortino confirmed his resignation on Sunday, writing on Instagram, “Today, after 805 days, my professional adventure with SSC Naples ends.

For many this job would be comparable to a dream, for me it was simple daily reality: a reality built on commitment and fueled by the constant desire to learn and play.

“I cannot help but express my deepest gratitude to all the colleagues, collaborators, partners and supporters I’ve met along this long journey for making this experience so special.

“Leaving the company with a baggage of great memories and an excitement for the new adventures that lie ahead.

“Thanks again for everything and see you soon! Alessio.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

