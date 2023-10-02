My Husband is Not a Magician. He’s Going to Work Brick-by-Brick – First Lady Remi Tinubu

Oct 2,2023.

First lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, has asked Nigerians to be patient with her husband in his pursuit to better the country, adding that he is not in any way a magician and will be working brick-by-brick to put Nigeria back on the right path. Mrs Tinubu stated this at the 2023 Independence day thanksgiving service held at the Inter-denominational church in Abuja on Sunday, October 1.

Mrs Tinubu said her husband would not heap blame on past administrations, adding that he would toil to transform the country.

“We just came back from UNGA; it was successful for us as a nation. The world awaits Nigeria, and investors are teeming. We came back with good news. All we inherited are things that happened many years ago. We are not here to put the blame on any administration, but to fix what has been damaged. My husband is not a magician. He is going to work brick-by-brick, and I believe and have hope that you will have faith in this administration. The best is yet to come.”

Speaking further, Mrs Tinubu said

“Nigerians must look beyond their current realities and embrace hope anew. If we do not have hope, how do we become part of this greatness that God has started in the nation? We find through the love of Christ a deeper message of hope, especially in the theme for this year’s celebration, “Christ in you, the hope of glory. Good governance can only be impactful if we all follow the example of Jesus Christ, our Lord, who embodied the fruit of the spirit, including love, joy, peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance and forgiveness. ”(www.naija247news.com)