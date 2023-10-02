Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Lagos State Govt Ditches Independence Parade, Calls for Prayers Amid Economic Challenges

By: The Editor

Date:

The Lagos State Government has made the decision to suspend the traditional public parades held in commemoration of Nigeria’s independence anniversary. This move, as announced by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, is attributed to the economic difficulties facing the region.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Furthermore, the government has chosen to suspend various other components associated with the anniversary celebration. In place of the usual festivities, the statement noted that prayers have been conducted in mosques and churches to mark the occasion.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to observe a modest celebration and to continue praying for the peace and progress of Nigeria and their beloved state.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
SERAP Takes Legal Action Against 36 Governors for Alleged Misuse of N72bn Subsidy Palliative
Next article
“Kefas Pardons 17 Inmates, Commutes 4 Death Sentences, Calls for Strike Halt”
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Kefas Pardons 17 Inmates, Commutes 4 Death Sentences, Calls for Strike Halt”

The Editor -
Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has taken significant steps...

SERAP Takes Legal Action Against 36 Governors for Alleged Misuse of N72bn Subsidy Palliative

The Editor -
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has accused...

“Tinubu’s Govt Enacts Social Welfare Initiatives: Cash Transfers to 15 Million of Nigeria’s Neediest Households.”

Saraki Mohammed -
President Bola Tinubu announced on Sunday that his administration...

“Pastor Adeboye Prays for Nigeria’s Healing and True Freedom on Independence Day”

The Editor -
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Kefas Pardons 17 Inmates, Commutes 4 Death Sentences, Calls for Strike Halt”

Regions 0
Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has taken significant steps...

SERAP Takes Legal Action Against 36 Governors for Alleged Misuse of N72bn Subsidy Palliative

Cases & Trials 0
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has accused...

“Tinubu’s Govt Enacts Social Welfare Initiatives: Cash Transfers to 15 Million of Nigeria’s Neediest Households.”

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu announced on Sunday that his administration...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights