Lagos State Govt Ditches Independence Parade, Calls for Prayers Amid Economic Challenges

The Lagos State Government has made the decision to suspend the traditional public parades held in commemoration of Nigeria’s independence anniversary. This move, as announced by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, is attributed to the economic difficulties facing the region.

Furthermore, the government has chosen to suspend various other components associated with the anniversary celebration. In place of the usual festivities, the statement noted that prayers have been conducted in mosques and churches to mark the occasion.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to observe a modest celebration and to continue praying for the peace and progress of Nigeria and their beloved state.