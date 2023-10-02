“Kefas Pardons 17 Inmates, Commutes 4 Death Sentences, Calls for Strike Halt”

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has taken significant steps to address the fate of inmates in the state’s correctional facilities. He commuted the death sentences of four prisoners to life imprisonment and granted clemency to 17 others across various correctional centers within the state.

Governor Kefas made this announcement during a statewide broadcast on Independence Day. He also made a heartfelt appeal to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to reconsider their proposed nationwide strike action. He urged both organizations to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve pending issues, emphasizing the well-being of the masses and the nation’s interests.

Furthermore, Governor Kefas reiterated his unwavering commitment to advancing various sectors of the state’s economy, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and security. He emphasized the importance of education, promising free and compulsory education at the primary and secondary levels. He also highlighted plans for an agricultural revolution through mechanization, focusing on food security and job creation.

Governor Kefas pledged to enhance healthcare services, support healthcare personnel, and invest in critical infrastructure projects such as expanding Jalingo airport and improving road networks. He emphasized economic development, empowerment of youth and women, and boosting tourism and investments in Taraba State.

Security remained a top priority, with a commitment to collaboration with security agencies to ensure the safety of residents and the eradication of criminal activities within the state. Good governance, transparency, civil service reform, and upholding the rule of law were also highlighted as key principles guiding his administration.

Governor Kefas expressed his determination to ensure development reaches every corner of Taraba State, promising an inclusive and prosperous future for its residents.