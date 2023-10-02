“It’s just my f–k up”–Arnold Schwarzenegger describes his affair with family housekeeper

October 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former California Governor and American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has reflected on his shortcomings, including his affair with his family’s housekeeper.

In an interview with People magazine which was published on Sunday, October 1, Arnold described his affair with housekeeper Mildred Baena, which ended his marriage to Maria Shriver in 2011 as his “f-k up”.

Schwarzenegger and Baena’s extramarital tryst resulted in a child named Joseph, who was born 5 days after the ex-California Governor welcomed son Christopher with Shriver.

Despite the bombshell that ended their marriage, Schwarzenegger, 76, insisted he and the journalist, 67, are on good terms. He said;

“It’s just my f–k up. Remember it’s not like we had a feud. My chapter with Maria will continue on forever. Even though it’s a different relationship, there’s no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her.

“We always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of [the affair]. And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine [with Heather Milligan], but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother’s Day parties and Christmas.”

Schwarzenegger and Shriver’s divorce wasn’t finalized until 2021, however, because they didn’t have a prenuptial agreement and there was a complex property settlement to sort out.

Schwarzenegger started dating physical therapist Heather Milligan in 2013. The pair are still going strong today, despite their 27-year age difference.

Shriver, for her part, moved on with political analyst Matthew Dowd, but it is thought that they split in late 2020.(www.naija247news.com).