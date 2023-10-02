Menu
Security NewsBoko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

ISWAP Fighters Kills Boko Haram Commander In Sambisa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Boko Haram Commander in charge of Sambisa and Gwoza enclaves, Ali Gana Alhaji Ali, has been killed by fighters of Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) on Gwoza hill in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

A security source told Daily Trust that Ali, one of the deadliest terrorists leaders in Borno, was killed during an ambush by the ISWAP fighters on Sunday.

“He was the deputy of the late Ali Ngulde, and apart from Shekau, nobody killed human beings like him from Sambisa forest and Bayan Dutsen Gwoza.

“He was a crude killer. His foot terrorists in Gwoza areas constantly instil fear on communities, farmers and commuters along Pulka, Bankin, Bama and Gwoza Mubi routes.

“They take no prisoners, people are slaughtered in their farms on a weekly basis. Gwoza people will surely celebrate his demise,” the source said.

This is coming over two years after the leader of Boko Haram terrorists, Abubakar Shekau, blew himself up during a deadly confrontation with the ISWAP fighters in May 2021.

Last week, the member representing Goza, Damboa and Chibok federal constituency in the National Assembly, Usman Ahmed Jaha, decried the killing of 10 farmers in 10 days in the Goza axis.

He also complained that  farmers were being killed on a daily basis in the area to scare them from harvesting their food crops.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

