” I’m deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart ”– Basketmouth tells AY, Others

October 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly called Basketmouth, has finally apologised to colleague Ayodeji Richard Makun, known as AY, following their 17-year-old feud.

In a video on his page, Basketmouth tendered an apology to everyone he must have offended over the years He then specifically mentioned AY and asked him to forgive him for anything he might have said or done that affected him or his career.

Recall that AY and Basketmouth have been in the news over their lingering feud.

In 2021, during a Black Box interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, noted that he fell out with AY because “he messed with loyalty”.

Taking responsibility for the 17 years rift, the comedian, in a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday, tendered a public apology.

He said:

“Now to all the people in the industry and beyond that I have offended. I’m saying this to you right now from the bottom of my heart, I’m genuinely sorry please forgive me. To the people that have accused me of doing things that have affected their careers in one way or the other, I’m not going to accept or deny these allegations, but God knows the truth. But regardless, please forgive me from the bottom of my heart.

“Now to my guy AY, I don’t know if my apology is still valid right now but if it is, please forgive me for whatever I have done or said in the past that affected you in any way forgive me. And I want you to know that I have forgiven you for whatever you have done or said knowingly or unknowingly. It’s gone, and I just wanted us to live in peace and harmony.

“Now for the people who are assuming that this apology video is birthed because I have a show coming up on the 26th of November, I will like to say you are absolutely correct. I’m trying to sell tickets for my show but I’m also sorry for everything that I have done.”. (www.naija247news.com).