Entertainment

‘I want to go on date with Burna Boy’ – Lauren James

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lauren Elizabeth James, an English professional footballer who plays as a forward for Women’s Super League club Chelsea and the England women’s national team, has revealed that she doesn’t mind a dinner date with Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

The 22-year-old disclosed this while revealing the list of three people she would invite for dinner in a recent interview with Sky News.

Interviewer:

“Three people you would invite over for dinner?”

James:

“You [interviewer], Kevin Hart; he’s very funny. The third person would be probably a singer. I would probably say Burna Boy.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

