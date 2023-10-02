”I married the wrong person – BBNaija’s Kess

October 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former BBNaija 2022 housemate, Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu, popularly known as Kess has broken his silence after his wife accused him of sleeping with his colleague Christy O and committing domestic violence.

Kess’s wife, Angel_baby_dee, revealed in a leaked WhatsApp screenshot that her husband Kess has been sharing a room with Christy O and has been intimate while married to her.

According to the United States base lady, the two are pretending to be housemates, while Christy O is her husband’s sidechic.

In response, Kess said she made the mistake of marrying the wrong person in a video released on his official Instagram profile today, October 1st 2023.

She refers to his wife as a crazy and insecure woman; he added that his wife accused him of having an affair with every female BBN housemate.

Kess said she has told many lies against him and his ‘friend,’ Christy O using fake chats.

As at the moment of filling this content, Kess and his wife have unfollowed each other on the photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram.

Captioning the video, Kess wrote; “Dear unfortunate wife.”. (www.naija247news.com).