Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

”I married the wrong person – BBNaija’s Kess

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 2, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former BBNaija 2022 housemate, Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu, popularly known as Kess has broken his silence after his wife accused him of sleeping with his colleague Christy O and committing domestic violence.

Kess’s wife, Angel_baby_dee, revealed in a leaked WhatsApp screenshot that her husband Kess has been sharing a room with Christy O and has been intimate while married to her.

According to the United States base lady, the two are pretending to be housemates, while Christy O is her husband’s sidechic.

In response, Kess said she made the mistake of marrying the wrong person in a video released on his official Instagram profile today, October 1st 2023.

She refers to his wife as a crazy and insecure woman; he added that his wife accused him of having an affair with every female BBN housemate.

Kess said she has told many lies against him and his ‘friend,’ Christy O using fake chats.

As at the moment of filling this content, Kess and his wife have unfollowed each other on the photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram.

Captioning the video, Kess wrote; “Dear unfortunate wife.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
My Husband is Not a Magician. He’s Going to Work Brick-by-Brick – First Lady Remi Tinubu
Next article
Court order asking Chicago State University to release Tinubu’s record is a national disgrace – Osita Chidoka
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

People Under EFCC Investigation Are Part Of Tinubu’s Cabinet – Ex-Minister, Chidoka Blows Hot

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 2,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Osita Chidoka has...

APC Chairman, Ganduje Reveals Good Governance Will Stop Military Coups In West Africa

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 2,2023. The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress,...

“It’s just my f–k up”–Arnold Schwarzenegger describes his affair with family housekeeper

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former California Governor and American actor...

SERAP Sues All Nigerian Governors Over Failure To Account For N72bn Subsidy Palliative

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 2,2023. Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

People Under EFCC Investigation Are Part Of Tinubu’s Cabinet – Ex-Minister, Chidoka Blows Hot

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 2,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Osita Chidoka has...

APC Chairman, Ganduje Reveals Good Governance Will Stop Military Coups In West Africa

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 2,2023. The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress,...

“It’s just my f–k up”–Arnold Schwarzenegger describes his affair with family housekeeper

Entertainment 0
October 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former California Governor and American actor...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights