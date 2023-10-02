“High Stakes in German Cup Second Round as Bayern Munich Faces FC Saarbrucken”

Bayern Munich is set to go up against third-division FC Saarbrucken in the second round of the German Cup, while Borussia Dortmund is gearing up to host Hoffenheim following the recent draw announcement on Sunday.

Besides the Dortmund-Hoffenheim showdown, other first-division teams like Stuttgart will square off against Union Berlin, and Wolfsburg will take on the reigning champions RB Leipzig.

Out of the remaining 32 teams in the competition, the majority hail from the top two tiers of German football. However, teams like Saarbrucken, Victoria Cologne, FC Homburg, Unterhaching, Sandhausen, and Arminia Bielefeld represent the lower divisions.

Mark your calendars for the exciting matches scheduled for October 31st and November 1st.

Bayern Munich stands out with a remarkable 20 German Cup victories, the latest one in 2020, making them the most successful in the competition’s history.

The grand finale is set to grace Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on May 25, 2024.