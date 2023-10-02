Menu
Gov Agbu Kefas Grants Amnesty To 17 Inmates In Taraba

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 2,2023.

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has granted amnesty to 17 Correctional Service inmates.

Naija247News reports that he also reversed the death sentences of four convicts who are on death row to life imprisonment.

The gestures came last night while delivering his Independence Day broadcast, in Jalingo, the State capital.

He also reiterated his administration’s readiness to turn the state into an agricultural powerhouse through the introduction of mechanization in the agricultural sector to boost food production and enhance food security.

Identifying education as key to unlocking the State’s potential, he said his administration had concluded plans that would enable all Tarabans, irrespective of political parties, to have access to quality education.

He noted that the health sector would also be rehabilitated and the welfare of health workers enhanced to provide a healthy environment for the people of the State.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to providing basic infrastructural development, including the expansion of the State Airport.

The Governor said his administration was collaborating with relevant security agencies to flush out criminals and kidnappers terrorizing the State.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

