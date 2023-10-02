Menu
Political parties

Ganduje, APC NWC Visit Buhari In Daura, Confident Of Winning Imo Poll, Others

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) have visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

The visit was, according to Ganduje, to show solidarity with the former President and to congratulate him on Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day.

Apart from paying homage, the visit was to introduce the newly reconstituted NWC of the ruling party to Buhari, Ganduje added.

Ganduje who expressed excitement with the winning degree recorded by the party in recent tribunal rulings believes the APC will also win the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

“We are here in Daura to mainly pay homage to the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, and to introduce to him the newly reconstituted National Working Committee of our great party.

“It’s to also show our solidarity and thank him for what he did for the country in the period of eight years and congratulate him for the Independence celebration.

“We are happy with the tribunal rulings where our party is leading across the country.

“Of course, seeing is believing but that’s not enough. We have off-season elections coming up in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states and we will also win in Sha Allah,” he added.

The former Kano State governor also paid homage to the 92-year-old Emir of Daura HRH Umar Umar at his palace and thereafter proceeded to the APC local government office where he met with party members and officials.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

