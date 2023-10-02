“Former Minister Fashola Highlights Misuse of National Symbols in Nigeria”

Babatunde Fashola, former Minister of Works and Housing, has raised concerns over the incorrect representation of Nigeria’s national flag, emphasizing the need to respect national symbols. During a live appearance on Channels Television’s “Empowering Tomorrow: A New Vision for Nigeria” program, Fashola recalled an incident that called attention to the misuse of national symbols, including the anthem and flag.

Fashola’s observation came as part of the 63rd anniversary celebration of Nigeria’s independence on October 1, 2023. He shared an anecdote from the same day when he was asked to hoist the Nigerian flag. To his surprise, the flag displayed had a coat of arms in the middle, which is not the correct design. The authentic Nigerian flag is composed of green, white, and green stripes.

In his remarks, Fashola highlighted the role of the National Orientation Agency, which operates in all states of the country and is responsible for producing and selling the national flag. He stressed the importance of addressing seemingly minor issues, emphasizing the need for intentionality among Nigerians.

Reflecting on his own experiences in primary school, Fashola recalled how national symbols like the flag and anthem were taught as integral parts of Independence Day and Children’s Day parades. He lamented the current state where the significance of these symbols seems to be fading.

Furthermore, Fashola expressed his concerns about the frequent rendition of the national anthem at various events, even in situations where it may not be appropriate. He clarified that the anthem should be sung as a symbol of the country’s sovereignty, and he shared instances where he had discouraged people from singing it for him during his tenure as governor and minister, as he believed it represented the collective consciousness of the nation.

In conclusion, Fashola emphasized the importance of discussing these issues, considering them crucial for reflection and improvement as Nigeria commemorates its independence anniversary.