FG Trains Enugu Farmers On Cassava Stem Cultivation, pest control

October 2, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government said it had trained, 50 Enugu farmers on improved cassava stem variety cultivation and its pest control.

The exercise was conducted during a one-day capacity training for farmers in Owo community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday.

Addressing the farmers in a demonstration farm in Owo community, a Director in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Andrew Edike, advised farmers to adopt good agronomy practices in the cultivation of improved varieties of cassava stems.

According to Edike, this is to guarantee more yield per hectare and rugged cassava produce for value addition in the state.

He maintained that the Federal Government was determined to develop the capacity of youths and women to embark on commercial agriculture.

“The beneficiaries of this capacity building will be provided with extension services to guide them in the cultivation of the current cassava stem made available for improved yield and value derivation,” he said.

A resource person at the training, Mrs Emelda Akpan, who educated the participants on the new method of planting cassava, pest and disease control, described cassava as an important and profitable crop for farmers.

Akpan advised farmers in the area to embrace improved varieties of cassava stems as they had enormous benefits and gave more yield per hectare.

The Programme Manager, Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme ENADEP, Dr Ogbonna Onyeishi, who commended the government for the support to farmers, observed that cassava production in the country was low and required good agronomic practices for high yield.

Some of the beneficiaries, including the traditional ruler of Ohani Amechidodo, Igwe Hycienth Edeani, thanked the ministry for the training, adding: “This training remains an eye opener for me and my subjects.”

A cassava farmer in the community, Mr Ikechukwu Mbah, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and the ministry for the highly valued training meant to turn their fortune around as they engaged in commercial cassava cultivation.

The high points of the training included distribution of bundles of improved cassava stems to farmers, extensive practical demonstration of planting methods of improved variety and best ways of pest control. (NAN)