Companies & Markets

Bank caution customers on dangers of SIM swap fraud

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Pan-African bank has once again, raised alarm on the dangers of SIM swap fraud, stressing that that fraudsters could use it to impersonate them. In a message to customers via email, the bank explained that SIM swap fraud occurs when scammers use your phone number to access your accounts. According to the bank, “Scammers impersonate you and trick your mobile phone’s carrier into activating a SIM card, which gives them control over your phone number. It means scammers could potentially enter your username and password when logging onto your online banking platform and then receive the SMS verification code to access your account.

“Protect yourself against SIM swaps, don’t share personal information that fraudsters could use to impersonate you (such as your mother’s maiden name or birthplace) on social media. Never reveal your logins and passwords for your mobile phone, online bank, or credit card accounts to anyone. Please always report any suspicious activity”.

Further, the Pan African bank reminded the customers that the bank will not ask them to provide their personal or financial information, stressing that when they receive an email that includes a link to a website, they should ensure that the website is legitimate before visiting the site.

Ecobank further, urged customers not to respond to emails, SMS and unsolicited calls from people they don’t know asking for your personal or banking information. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

