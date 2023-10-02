Menu
Don’t Overburden Local Entrepreneurs With Tax, Joe Abah Tells Tinubu Govt

By: Naija247news

Date:

A former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms Joe Abah has called on the government not to overburden entrepreneurs with taxes.

He said this on Monday when he was featured in The Covenant Nation’s Platform.

“More people who make money must pay taxes but those taxes must be streamlined such that entrepreneurs are not unduly bothered and made to pay for the inefficiencies of the state itself,” he said.

Nigeria Has Ingredient To Power The World, Says Bosun Tijani

While referencing Nigeria’s film industry, he said the government should support Nollywood and ramp up production instead of imports to live its dream.

According to him, Nigeria must raise its productive capacity to compete with other nations across the world.

“To raise productivity capacity, Africa must make it easier to access capital to produce more of what people often want to consume,” he noted.

“In exercise, the message from the gods is: raise first your productive capacity and every other thing shall be added unto you,” Nigeria’s Country Director, Development Alternative Incorporated (DAI) added.

He also said Africa must tackle climate change, corruption, and other issues facing it to make progress.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

