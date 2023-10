The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Abdullahi Sule as the Nasarawa State governor.

Two out of the three justices of the panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi declared David Umbugadu as the winner of the 2023 Nasarawa State governorship elections.

The third member of the Panel, Justice Ibrahim Mashi is, however, still reading a dissenting judgment.