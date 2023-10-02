“Court Dismisses Tonye Cole’s Petition After APC’s Withdrawal in Rivers State Governorship Election”

The Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has ruled against Mr. Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, in his challenge against the election of Siminalayi Fubara from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Rivers State.

The tribunal’s decision was based on the withdrawal of the petition by the APC, which had initially sponsored Tonye Cole’s legal challenge against Governor Fubara’s victory. This dismissal came after a series of legal proceedings.

Previously, the tribunal sitting in Abuja had also dismissed petitions filed by other candidates, Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party and Innocent Ekwu of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), for lacking merit. Ekwu’s case was particularly dismissed because he did not contest in the Rivers State Governorship election and therefore lacked the necessary standing to initiate a petition.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had previously declared Siminalayi Fubara of the PDP as the winner of the March 18 governorship election, with Fubara securing 302,614 votes. In contrast, Tonye Cole of the APC garnered 95,274 votes, while Senator Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Beatrice Itubo trailed behind with 46,981 and 22,224 votes, respectively.

Despite the legal challenges brought forward by the LP, APC, and Ekwu against Fubara’s victory, the tribunal ultimately upheld the results and dismissed Tonye Cole’s petition following the APC’s withdrawal.

This decision solidifies Siminalayi Fubara’s position as the governor of Rivers State as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.