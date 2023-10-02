Menu
‘Cardi B planted in music industry to replace Nicki Minaj’ – Kanye West

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial rapper Kanye West, has asserted that rapper, Cardi B was “planted” in the music industry by some disgruntled executives to “replace” the “Queen of rap,” Nicki Minaj.

Ye, as he is fondly called, while doubting Cardi B’s talent, claimed that she doesn’t write her lyrics.

He said Cardi B thinks her rivalry with Nicki Minaj is “a blessing from the universe” but it isn’t.

He said, “Cardi B is a plant. She doesn’t write her raps. They put her there to try to replace Nicki Minaj purposely. She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f**king  blessing.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

