Politics & Govt News

Buhari Brought Nigeria’s Economy Out Of Hardship” – Garba Shehu Tackels Tinubu’s wife

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 2,2023.

Garba Shehu, spokesman to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has insisted that his principal brought Nigeria’s economy out of crisis.

Shehu made the remark while dismissing claims that Buhari’s administration threw Nigeria into myriads of problems leading to the current hardship in the country.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Shehu said no past administration found itself in economic hardship like Buhari’s.

He noted that no government in the world can solve all the problems a nation faces.

According to Shehu: “If there were hardships or problems, these should be looked into, to know how they came about.

“No administration in this country found itself in economic issues like Buhari’s because of our dependence on oil and prices, which went down.

“We also had the Coronavirus pandemic. Nations shut their doors, and the economy plummeted. But, Alhamdulillah, Buhari brought the Nigerian economy out of that crisis.”

This came after the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, noted that President Bola Tinubu inherited a damaged economy from Buhari.

She noted that Tinubu is not a magician but will work to fix the things damaged in the country.(www.naija247news.com)

Bury Your Head In Shame” – Atiku Slams Tinubu Over Minimum Wage
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

