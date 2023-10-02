Menu
“BBN production Do better, results leaked”–Erica tells organisers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has slammed the organisers of the reality show over “poor production” of the just concluded All-Stars edition.

Naija247news reports that, Ilebaye with 30.08% of votes won the N120 million grand prize of the Big Brother Naija All Stars season on Sunday night.

Mercy Eke received the second-highest percentage of votes, 23.48%.

In third place was CeeC who received 23.41%, in fourth place was Adekunle who received 12.61%, fifth place- Pere who received 5.82% and finally Cross in sixth place with just 4.60%.(www.naija247news.com).

Unknown Gunmen Kills nine in Fresh Plateau Attack
