“BBN production Do better, results leaked”–Erica tells organisers

October 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has slammed the organisers of the reality show over “poor production” of the just concluded All-Stars edition.

Naija247news reports that, Ilebaye with 30.08% of votes won the N120 million grand prize of the Big Brother Naija All Stars season on Sunday night.

Mercy Eke received the second-highest percentage of votes, 23.48%.

In third place was CeeC who received 23.41%, in fourth place was Adekunle who received 12.61%, fifth place- Pere who received 5.82% and finally Cross in sixth place with just 4.60%.(www.naija247news.com).