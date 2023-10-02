Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

“Bayer Leverkusen Seizes Bundesliga Top Spot with Convincing Victory Over Mainz”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Bayer Leverkusen climbed to the pinnacle of the Bundesliga, overtaking Bayern Munich with a dominant 3-0 triumph against struggling Mainz. Leverkusen, who only stumbled with a 2-2 draw against Bayern this season, took control of the match as Jeremie Frimpong’s pressure led to an own goal by Mainz’s Sepp van den Berg. Alejandro Grimaldo extended their lead with a precise free-kick, and Jonas Hofmann secured the victory with a third goal.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Jonas Hofmann, who joined Leverkusen from Borussia Moenchengladbach, continues to shine with three league goals and three assists in the Bundesliga for his new team. He expressed his delight with the team’s performance, emphasizing the importance of humility.

In contrast, Mainz finds themselves at the bottom of the table with just one point after six matches.

Union Berlin’s woes persisted as they suffered a 1-0 loss to promoted Heidenheim, while Stuttgart’s remarkable ascent continued with a 2-0 win over Cologne, courtesy of Deniz Undav’s brace.

Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind, a standout performer this season, scored twice in a 2-0 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, accounting for the majority of his team’s goals.

Gladbach secured their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Bochum, with Alassane Plea netting a double.

In the late game, Bayern had the opportunity to reclaim the top spot with a clash against RB Leipzig.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“High Stakes in German Cup Second Round as Bayern Munich Faces FC Saarbrucken”
Next article
“Pastor Adeboye Prays for Nigeria’s Healing and True Freedom on Independence Day”
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Kefas Pardons 17 Inmates, Commutes 4 Death Sentences, Calls for Strike Halt”

The Editor -
Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has taken significant steps...

Lagos State Govt Ditches Independence Parade, Calls for Prayers Amid Economic Challenges

The Editor -
The Lagos State Government has made the decision to...

SERAP Takes Legal Action Against 36 Governors for Alleged Misuse of N72bn Subsidy Palliative

The Editor -
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has accused...

“Tinubu’s Govt Enacts Social Welfare Initiatives: Cash Transfers to 15 Million of Nigeria’s Neediest Households.”

Saraki Mohammed -
President Bola Tinubu announced on Sunday that his administration...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Kefas Pardons 17 Inmates, Commutes 4 Death Sentences, Calls for Strike Halt”

Regions 0
Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has taken significant steps...

Lagos State Govt Ditches Independence Parade, Calls for Prayers Amid Economic Challenges

Regions 0
The Lagos State Government has made the decision to...

SERAP Takes Legal Action Against 36 Governors for Alleged Misuse of N72bn Subsidy Palliative

Cases & Trials 0
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has accused...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights