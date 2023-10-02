“Bayer Leverkusen Seizes Bundesliga Top Spot with Convincing Victory Over Mainz”

Bayer Leverkusen climbed to the pinnacle of the Bundesliga, overtaking Bayern Munich with a dominant 3-0 triumph against struggling Mainz. Leverkusen, who only stumbled with a 2-2 draw against Bayern this season, took control of the match as Jeremie Frimpong’s pressure led to an own goal by Mainz’s Sepp van den Berg. Alejandro Grimaldo extended their lead with a precise free-kick, and Jonas Hofmann secured the victory with a third goal.

Jonas Hofmann, who joined Leverkusen from Borussia Moenchengladbach, continues to shine with three league goals and three assists in the Bundesliga for his new team. He expressed his delight with the team’s performance, emphasizing the importance of humility.

In contrast, Mainz finds themselves at the bottom of the table with just one point after six matches.

Union Berlin’s woes persisted as they suffered a 1-0 loss to promoted Heidenheim, while Stuttgart’s remarkable ascent continued with a 2-0 win over Cologne, courtesy of Deniz Undav’s brace.

Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind, a standout performer this season, scored twice in a 2-0 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, accounting for the majority of his team’s goals.

Gladbach secured their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Bochum, with Alassane Plea netting a double.

In the late game, Bayern had the opportunity to reclaim the top spot with a clash against RB Leipzig.