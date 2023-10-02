Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Barca Teen Yamal Extends Contract Until 2026

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal has extended his contract with the Spanish giants until 2026, the club announced on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The new deal signed by the 16-year-old includes a one billion-euro release clause ($1.06 billion), similar to those put in place in recent times for the club’s other young stars Gavi and Pedri.

Ansu Fati, who is currently on loan at Brighton, also has a matching clause in his contract.

Yamal became Barcelona’s youngest debutant at 15 years and 290 days old against Real Betis in April last season.

This season he went on to become La Liga’s youngest starter in the 21st century, and also the youngest assist provider in the same time frame.

Yamal has not scored for Barcelona yet but if he does this season, he can overtake Fati’s club record — or the overall record for youngest La Liga scorer, set by Malaga’s Fabrice Olinga at 16 years and 98 days old.

Last month he also became Spain’s youngest ever player and goalscorer as La Roja thrashed Georgia 7-1 in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

AFP

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ousted Niger Leader To File Legal Case Against Putschists
Next article
Ganduje, APC NWC Visit Buhari In Daura, Confident Of Winning Imo Poll, Others
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Africa’s Sugar Imports Surge as prices spike across, local output wanes

News Wire -
Consumers in Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are paying...

SpaceX Partners Jumia to Expand Starlink Broadband Services Within Africa

Godwin Okafor -
Starlink and Jumia: A Strategic Partnership Elon Musk’s company, Starlink,...

Liverpool Ask For VAR Audio After Disallowed Goal

Emman Tochi -
Liverpool have reportedly asked for audio of communication between...

Ganduje, APC NWC Visit Buhari In Daura, Confident Of Winning Imo Poll, Others

Idowu Peters -
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Africa’s Sugar Imports Surge as prices spike across, local output wanes

Industrial Inflation 0
Consumers in Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are paying...

SpaceX Partners Jumia to Expand Starlink Broadband Services Within Africa

Big Tech 0
Starlink and Jumia: A Strategic Partnership Elon Musk’s company, Starlink,...

Liverpool Ask For VAR Audio After Disallowed Goal

FootBall 0
Liverpool have reportedly asked for audio of communication between...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights