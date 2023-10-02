APC Chairman, Ganduje Reveals What Must Be Done To Prevent Military Coup

Oct 2,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has opined that good governance would solve the increasing coup in Africa.

He urged African leaders to improve the well-being of their people in order to tame the rising military intervention into politics and governance.

The APC chieftain stated this when the national chairman of the ruling party in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, paid him a courtesy call on Sunday at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

Ganduje lamented that most Africans live in deplorable conditions.

He pleaded with leaders at all levels to provide good governance to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

According to him, “You are breaking the ice between leaders of political parties in Africa. Political parties are the fulcrum of democracy to stop military intervention in Africa.

“We need to provide good governance to our people to make military coups less attractive in Africa.”

Ganduje further traced the long history between Nigeria and Ghana, noting that both countries share a lot in common.

Ntim, who was accompanied by the Ghana Ambassador to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa, spoke on the need to collaborate with the ruling APC in Nigeria to retain power in Ghana.

He said, “APC and NPP should be able to share ideals so that we can remain in government for the long term. We will learn a lot from APC.”(www.naija247news.com)