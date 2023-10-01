Yields on FGN Securities Push Higher on Sell Pressure…

This week, the values of FGN bonds traded nat the secondary market stayed relatively flat across maturities except for the APR-37 which saw sell-off pushed yields higher by 54bps week-on-week. Meanwhile, the MAR 2027, the MAR 2035, and the MAR 2050 debt instruments saw their corresponding yields closing the week at 13.59%, 14.93%,

and 15.83% respectively.

Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded on the international capital market closed in the bearish region on the back of rising oil prices, and fueled by mild sell sentiment as they nosedived by 1.21% points, 1.95% points and 1.76%.

Notably, the NOV 2027, the FEB 2038, and the NOV 2047 instruments saw their respective yields expanding at the close of the week to 11.97%, 12.39%, and 12.06%.

In the new week, we expect local OTC bond prices to trade muted as the market seek for trigger for the bullish sentiment in the midst of an expected strain in financial system liquidity…