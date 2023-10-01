Menu
FGN Bonds

Yields on FGN Securities Push Higher on Sell Pressure…

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

This week, the values of FGN bonds traded nat the secondary market stayed relatively flat across maturities except for the APR-37 which saw sell-off pushed yields higher by 54bps week-on-week. Meanwhile, the MAR 2027, the MAR 2035, and the MAR 2050 debt instruments saw their corresponding yields closing the week at 13.59%, 14.93%,
and 15.83% respectively.

Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded on the international capital market closed in the bearish region on the back of rising oil prices, and fueled by mild sell sentiment as they nosedived by 1.21% points, 1.95% points and 1.76%.

Notably, the NOV 2027, the FEB 2038, and the NOV 2047 instruments saw their respective yields expanding at the close of the week to 11.97%, 12.39%, and 12.06%.

In the new week, we expect local OTC bond prices to trade muted as the market seek for trigger for the bullish sentiment in the midst of an expected strain in financial system liquidity…

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

