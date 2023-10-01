Woman beaten to death by husband wakes up on the way to mortuary

October 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A woman who became unconscious and was thought dead after being b£aten by her husband has shown signs of life though she is still in critical condition.

A neighbour of the victim took to Twitter to announce that a wife had been beaten to death by her abusive husband.

Hours later, she returned to joyfully announce that the woman showed signs of life while being taken to the mortuary.

The woman is now is admitted to the hospital in critical condition.(www.naija247news.com).