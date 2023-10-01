Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Woman beaten to death by husband wakes up on the way to mortuary

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 1, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A woman who became unconscious and was thought dead after being b£aten by her husband has shown signs of life though she is still in critical condition.

A neighbour of the victim took to Twitter to announce that a wife had been beaten to death by her abusive husband.

Hours later, she returned to joyfully announce that the woman showed signs of life while being taken to the mortuary.

The woman is now is admitted to the hospital in critical condition.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos CP to address press Over Sam Larry Arrest
Next article
Nigeria to boost production of military hardware and equipment
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I did not bully Mr Eazi & Idowest when both left my record label” – Dammy Krane

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dammy Krane has recalled how Mr...

Popular Port Harcourt Based Pastor Fabian Nna Reportedly Raised Man From The Dead

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. Pastor Fabian Nna of Fire Of Liberation Interdenominational...

US Judge Gives Chicago University October 2nd Deadline to Release Tinubu’s Records to Atiku

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. US judge, Nancy Maldonado has ruled in Favour...

Nigeria to boost production of military hardware and equipment

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The federal government has expressed its...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I did not bully Mr Eazi & Idowest when both left my record label” – Dammy Krane

Entertainment 0
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dammy Krane has recalled how Mr...

Popular Port Harcourt Based Pastor Fabian Nna Reportedly Raised Man From The Dead

Religion 0
Oct 1,2023. Pastor Fabian Nna of Fire Of Liberation Interdenominational...

US Judge Gives Chicago University October 2nd Deadline to Release Tinubu’s Records to Atiku

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 1,2023. US judge, Nancy Maldonado has ruled in Favour...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights