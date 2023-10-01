”When I Die, Give My Family My Body To Eat – BbNaija Phyna

October 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Josephina ‘Phyna’ Otabor, has shared a troubling post after her father accused her of abandoning them when she won N100m from the reality show.

Mr Felix Otabor claimed in an interview that Phyna disappeared after she won N100m from Big Brother Naija reality show and has refused to help the family.

Reacting to the allegations, Phyna said that just because she told her family “No” once, they went to the media to rubbish her name.

She added that when she dies, she should not be buried, instead her body should be given to her family to eat.

She said:

“When I die, I must not be buried. My body should be given to my family and the whole world must sit and watch them eat me. They must eat my corpse.

Just one No.. family begin grant interview. Nice one. I will not die young”.(www.naija247news.com).