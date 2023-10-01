Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

”When I Die, Give My Family My Body To Eat – BbNaija Phyna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 1, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Josephina ‘Phyna’ Otabor, has shared a troubling post after her father accused her of abandoning them when she won N100m from the reality show.

Mr Felix Otabor claimed in an interview that Phyna disappeared after she won N100m from Big Brother Naija reality show and has refused to help the family.

Reacting to the allegations, Phyna said that just because she told her family “No” once, they went to the media to rubbish her name.

She added that when she dies, she should not be buried, instead her body should be given to her family to eat.

She said:

“When I die, I must not be buried. My body should be given to my family and the whole world must sit and watch them eat me. They must eat my corpse.

Just one No.. family begin grant interview. Nice one. I will not die young”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Abductors of CAC members demand 50m
Next article
BbNaija All Star: “Mercy Won the Show but BBN Production Wants Ilebaye to Win” – Insider Alleges
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I did not bully Mr Eazi & Idowest when both left my record label” – Dammy Krane

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dammy Krane has recalled how Mr...

Popular Port Harcourt Based Pastor Fabian Nna Reportedly Raised Man From The Dead

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. Pastor Fabian Nna of Fire Of Liberation Interdenominational...

US Judge Gives Chicago University October 2nd Deadline to Release Tinubu’s Records to Atiku

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. US judge, Nancy Maldonado has ruled in Favour...

Nigeria to boost production of military hardware and equipment

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The federal government has expressed its...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I did not bully Mr Eazi & Idowest when both left my record label” – Dammy Krane

Entertainment 0
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dammy Krane has recalled how Mr...

Popular Port Harcourt Based Pastor Fabian Nna Reportedly Raised Man From The Dead

Religion 0
Oct 1,2023. Pastor Fabian Nna of Fire Of Liberation Interdenominational...

US Judge Gives Chicago University October 2nd Deadline to Release Tinubu’s Records to Atiku

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 1,2023. US judge, Nancy Maldonado has ruled in Favour...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights