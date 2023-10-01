US Judge Gives Chicago University October 2nd Deadline to Release Tinubu’s Records to Atiku

Oct 1,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

US judge, Nancy Maldonado has ruled in Favour of Atiku, Orders Chicago university to release academic records of President Tinubu. Gives October 2nd 2023 as deadline.

This is coming after a United States court gave an order delaying the execution of an earlier order to the Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The order brings a reprieve to the Chicago State University and Mr Tinubu in their fierce efforts to convince the court against ordering the release of the requested documents.

Mr Tinubu had filed the emergency motion to halt Chicago State University (CSU) from releasing his academic records to Atiku.(www.naija247news.com)