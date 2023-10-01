Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

US Judge Gives Chicago University October 2nd Deadline to Release Tinubu’s Records to Atiku

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 1,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

US judge, Nancy Maldonado has ruled in Favour of Atiku, Orders Chicago university to release academic records of President Tinubu. Gives October 2nd 2023 as deadline.

This is coming after a United States court gave an order delaying the execution of an earlier order to the Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The order brings a reprieve to the Chicago State University and Mr Tinubu in their fierce efforts to convince the court against ordering the release of the requested documents.

Mr Tinubu had filed the emergency motion to halt Chicago State University (CSU) from releasing his academic records to Atiku.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Nigeria to boost production of military hardware and equipment
Next article
Popular Port Harcourt Based Pastor Fabian Nna Reportedly Raised Man From The Dead
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I did not bully Mr Eazi & Idowest when both left my record label” – Dammy Krane

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dammy Krane has recalled how Mr...

Popular Port Harcourt Based Pastor Fabian Nna Reportedly Raised Man From The Dead

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. Pastor Fabian Nna of Fire Of Liberation Interdenominational...

Nigeria to boost production of military hardware and equipment

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The federal government has expressed its...

Woman beaten to death by husband wakes up on the way to mortuary

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A woman who became unconscious and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I did not bully Mr Eazi & Idowest when both left my record label” – Dammy Krane

Entertainment 0
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dammy Krane has recalled how Mr...

Popular Port Harcourt Based Pastor Fabian Nna Reportedly Raised Man From The Dead

Religion 0
Oct 1,2023. Pastor Fabian Nna of Fire Of Liberation Interdenominational...

Nigeria to boost production of military hardware and equipment

Security News 0
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The federal government has expressed its...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights