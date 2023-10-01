US Court Orders Chicago University to Release Tinubu’s Academic Records to Atiku

A United States Court has ruled that Chicago State University (CSU) must release President Bola Tinubu’s academic records to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar within two days.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The presiding judge, Nancy Maldonado, dismissed Tinubu’s objection and upheld the earlier ruling by US Magistrate Judge, Jeffery Gilbert, who ordered CSU to provide Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku. The judge emphasized Atiku’s right to access these records.

Justice Maldonado specified that CSU must complete all necessary filings regarding the release by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The court directed CSU to produce all relevant and non-privileged documents in response to Atiku’s subpoena and complete the deposition of CSU’s corporate designee by specific deadlines.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had pursued this legal action in the US District Court in Northern Illinois to obtain Tinubu’s academic records. He intends to use these records in Nigerian courts to support his argument that Tinubu submitted a forged certificate from CSU to Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 presidential election.