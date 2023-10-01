Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

US Court Orders Chicago University to Release Tinubu’s Academic Records to Atiku

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

A United States Court has ruled that Chicago State University (CSU) must release President Bola Tinubu’s academic records to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar within two days.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The presiding judge, Nancy Maldonado, dismissed Tinubu’s objection and upheld the earlier ruling by US Magistrate Judge, Jeffery Gilbert, who ordered CSU to provide Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku. The judge emphasized Atiku’s right to access these records.

Justice Maldonado specified that CSU must complete all necessary filings regarding the release by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The court directed CSU to produce all relevant and non-privileged documents in response to Atiku’s subpoena and complete the deposition of CSU’s corporate designee by specific deadlines.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had pursued this legal action in the US District Court in Northern Illinois to obtain Tinubu’s academic records. He intends to use these records in Nigerian courts to support his argument that Tinubu submitted a forged certificate from CSU to Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 presidential election.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fact Sheet: President Tinubu’s Independence Anniversary Speech
Next article
Tinubu Administration Denies N50bn Plea Bargain with Emefiele
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, RELPI, AMAMN Hold Emergency Summit on Nigerian Music Industry Today

Naija247news -
LAGOS, Nigeria, 1 October 2023-- To identify and initiate...

Tinubu administration seeks to avert labour strike, offers wage increase

Naija247news -
ABUJA, Oct 1 - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu...

Yields on FGN Securities Push Higher on Sell Pressure…

Godwin Okafor -
This week, the values of FGN bonds traded nat...

Ease in System Liquidity Spook Money Market Rates ..

Godwin Okafor -
In the just concluded week, we saw yields in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, RELPI, AMAMN Hold Emergency Summit on Nigerian Music Industry Today

Music 0
LAGOS, Nigeria, 1 October 2023-- To identify and initiate...

Tinubu administration seeks to avert labour strike, offers wage increase

Data & News Analysis 0
ABUJA, Oct 1 - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu...

Yields on FGN Securities Push Higher on Sell Pressure…

FGN Bonds 0
This week, the values of FGN bonds traded nat...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights