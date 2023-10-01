Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tribunal sacks Osun PDP lawmaker, orders rerun

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 1,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The election that brought Awoyeye Jeremiah, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Ife Central State Constituency has been nullified.

The election was nullified by the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo on Saturday.

The tribunal, in its unanimous judgment read by Justice V. O. Eboreime who led the 3-man panel, comprising of Justices, Habibu Mika’ilu and Clara Kataps also ordered a rerun in 26 polling units of Ife-central State constituency.

The tribunal also held that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, erred in declaring Awoyeye Jeremiah winner.

“INEC did not conduct the election in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections and the Manual for Election,” it held.

Adejobi Johnson, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for Ife Central State Constituency, had after the March 18 election, dragged the Respondents before the election tribunal.

Adejobi also asked the court to nullify the declaration and return made by INEC.

Counsel to INEC,.Awoyeye and the PDP said the judgment would be appealed.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Tinubu Vows To Eliminate Terrorism, Criminality, Poverty In Nigeria
Next article
Abductors of CAC members demand 50m
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I did not bully Mr Eazi & Idowest when both left my record label” – Dammy Krane

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dammy Krane has recalled how Mr...

Popular Port Harcourt Based Pastor Fabian Nna Reportedly Raised Man From The Dead

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. Pastor Fabian Nna of Fire Of Liberation Interdenominational...

US Judge Gives Chicago University October 2nd Deadline to Release Tinubu’s Records to Atiku

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. US judge, Nancy Maldonado has ruled in Favour...

Nigeria to boost production of military hardware and equipment

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The federal government has expressed its...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I did not bully Mr Eazi & Idowest when both left my record label” – Dammy Krane

Entertainment 0
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dammy Krane has recalled how Mr...

Popular Port Harcourt Based Pastor Fabian Nna Reportedly Raised Man From The Dead

Religion 0
Oct 1,2023. Pastor Fabian Nna of Fire Of Liberation Interdenominational...

US Judge Gives Chicago University October 2nd Deadline to Release Tinubu’s Records to Atiku

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 1,2023. US judge, Nancy Maldonado has ruled in Favour...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights