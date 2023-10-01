Tinubu Government Exempts Diesel from VAT for Six Months, Offers Labor Additional Benefits

The Federal Government has announced the temporary exemption of valued-added tax (VAT) on diesel for a duration of six months. This decision follows discussions between government representatives and labor unions, aiming to address concerns related to the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this development in a statement released on Sunday. He highlighted that this measure is part of the resolutions reached during the meeting with organized labor in Abuja.

One of the key demands from labor was to mitigate the rising transportation costs through alternative energy sources. In response, the government has committed to expediting the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to alleviate public transportation challenges linked to the removal of the PMS subsidy.

Furthermore, the government has pledged to allocate funds to support micro and small-scale enterprises. As part of the comprehensive package, it was also announced that the Federal Government will commence the payment of N75,000 to 15 million households, disbursed at N25,000 per month, for a three-month period from October to December 2023.

In light of these developments, the following resolutions were agreed upon during the meeting:

1. The resolution of disputes can only occur when workers are actively engaged in their duties, rather than through strikes.

2. Labor unions advocated for a higher wage increment, and the Federal Government agreed to present labor’s request to President Bola Tinubu for further consideration.

3. The formation of a sub-committee to work out the details of implementing various interventions to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

4. Urgent attention is required to address the ongoing matter involving the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, committed to resolving this issue.

5. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) will review the government’s offers, with the possibility of suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions.

The meeting was chaired by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, and was attended virtually by Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman of Kwara State, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. Various government ministers and labor union leaders were also present at the meeting.

This development signifies the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns raised by labor and finding solutions to ease the impact of subsidy removal on the Nigerian populace.