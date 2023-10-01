Tinubu Administration Denies N50bn Plea Bargain with Emefiele

The Federal Government has refuted claims of a planned non-prosecution plea bargain with former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, involving the surrender of N50 billion for his early release from the Department of State Service (DSS) custody.

Emefiele had reportedly entered into this plea bargain, which was also aimed at cancelling the trial on multiple charges, including money laundering, breach of the Public Procurement Act, and abuse of office.

However, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, denied any such deal. He stated that neither his office nor the presidency had engaged in such an arrangement with Emefiele.

The Federal Government’s position was made clear in a statement by the Director of Information in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Modupe Ogundoro. The statement emphasized that the reports of the plea bargain were entirely false and should be disregarded. It also mentioned that while Emefiele’s legal team expressed an intention to initiate a plea bargain in court, no such arrangement had been reached.

The government reiterated its commitment to taking actions in the best interest of the Nigerian public.