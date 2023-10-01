Popular Port Harcourt Based Pastor Fabian Nna Reportedly Raised Man From The Dead

Oct 1,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Pastor Fabian Nna of Fire Of Liberation Interdenominational Ministries based in Port Harcourt was said to raise a man from dead today.

During church service a casket with a dead man inside was brought in, with series of prayers said in the presence of his congregation.

To the surprise and excitement from the congregation, the dead man was brought back to life.

Below are some of the evidence in picture form:(www.naija247news.com)