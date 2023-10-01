Menu
Search
Subscribe
Religion

Popular Port Harcourt Based Pastor Fabian Nna Reportedly Raised Man From The Dead

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 1,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Pastor Fabian Nna of Fire Of Liberation Interdenominational Ministries based in Port Harcourt was said to raise a man from dead today.

During church service a casket with a dead man inside was brought in, with series of prayers said in the presence of his congregation.

To the surprise and excitement from the congregation, the dead man was brought back to life.

Below are some of the evidence in picture form:(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
US Judge Gives Chicago University October 2nd Deadline to Release Tinubu’s Records to Atiku
Next article
“I did not bully Mr Eazi & Idowest when both left my record label” – Dammy Krane
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I did not bully Mr Eazi & Idowest when both left my record label” – Dammy Krane

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dammy Krane has recalled how Mr...

US Judge Gives Chicago University October 2nd Deadline to Release Tinubu’s Records to Atiku

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. US judge, Nancy Maldonado has ruled in Favour...

Nigeria to boost production of military hardware and equipment

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The federal government has expressed its...

Woman beaten to death by husband wakes up on the way to mortuary

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A woman who became unconscious and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I did not bully Mr Eazi & Idowest when both left my record label” – Dammy Krane

Entertainment 0
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dammy Krane has recalled how Mr...

US Judge Gives Chicago University October 2nd Deadline to Release Tinubu’s Records to Atiku

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 1,2023. US judge, Nancy Maldonado has ruled in Favour...

Nigeria to boost production of military hardware and equipment

Security News 0
October 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The federal government has expressed its...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights