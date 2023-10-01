Menu
FootBall

Osimhen Expresses Loyalty to Napoli Amid TikTok Controversy

By: News Wire

Date:

Victor Osimhen has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Napoli, expressing his enthusiasm for his journey in Naples, Italy. His statement comes in the wake of recent controversy involving a video posted on Napoli’s official TikTok account, which appeared to mock Osimhen for missing a penalty against Bologna.

The video featured a high-pitched voice in the background requesting a penalty, followed by a comparison between Osimhen and a coconut. Although Napoli issued a statement claiming that the video was not meant to harm their valued star player, it faced criticism from fans.

While Osimhen had remained silent on the matter until now, he finally addressed it on Instagram, stating, “Coming to the City of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The People of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us.” He continued to emphasize his deep connection with the city and its people, expressing his dedication to playing with passion and pride.

Osimhen also refuted any accusations against the people of Naples, emphasizing his appreciation for the support he has received from both Nigerians and others. He called for unity, respect, and understanding, concluding his post with “FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE ⚪️🔵.”

Prior to this statement, Osimhen had deleted all Napoli-related content from his Instagram account, and his agent, Roberto Calenda, had threatened legal action against Napoli for the controversial video. Calenda characterized the video as unacceptable and damaging to Osimhen, adding that they reserved the right to pursue legal action to protect the player.

Additionally, the Nigerian government pledged to seek diplomatic solutions to address the ongoing dispute surrounding the incident.

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

