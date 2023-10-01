NLC’s Full Statement on Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary: ‘Travails of a Mismanaged Giant’

On the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a comprehensive statement reflecting on the state of the nation. Below is the full statement:

63RD INDEPENDENT DAY MESSAGE TO ALL NIGERIAN WORKERS AND PEOPLE BY THE NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS (NLC)

NIGERIA: THE TRAVAILS OF A MISMANAGED GIANT

Our nation, with all its initial promise, has experienced a journey marked by potential and challenges. At its inception, Nigeria demonstrated the potential to become one of the world’s leading economies. Progress and achievements were evident across the country’s regions, fostering competition for development.

When Nigeria gained independence on October 1st, 1960, the world watched in awe as a nation rich in human and natural resources took its place on the global stage. Thriving agriculture, growing industries, and a diverse, vibrant population created a sense of immense promise. The spirit of unity and hope was palpable, and Nigeria seemed poised for greatness.

The famous groundnut pyramids symbolized a prosperous north, while landmarks like the Cocoa House showcased the Western region’s readiness for progress. The Eastern region demonstrated prowess in palm produce and technological startups. Nigeria was a nation on the path to greatness.

Our hospitals and educational institutions were top-notch, attracting medical tourists and international students. Nigeria could provide for its people, offering prosperity comparable to any part of the world. Our currency was strong, and foreign nationals sought opportunities within our borders.

However, as we celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary, it’s essential to recognize that this nation, once filled with hope and promise, has been mismanaged by inept and corrupt leaders who have driven it into decline. The crisis of leadership is at the heart of our national development struggles.

The mismanagement of our resources has hindered sustainable progress. Every year seems to be worse than the last, and the nation has regressed, particularly in terms of poverty and hardship. The deliberate abandonment of a national airline and shipping line is emblematic of this decline.

This period of independence calls for self-reflection and examination of our actions as individuals and as a nation. We must question why we have moved from a once prosperous nation to one characterized as the world’s poverty capital, with over 133 million people living in multidimensional poverty. It is a moment to understand why Nigeria, which once had functional refineries, has become dependent on fuel imports and plagued by fuel subsidy controversies.

We need to uncover the truth about the devaluation of the Naira and the rampant dollarization of our economy. It’s crucial to address questions about privatization deals, which have often left national assets underutilized or even scrapped.

This Independence Day is an opportunity to inquire why public universities are underfunded while private institutions thrive. We must ask why Nigerians now seek education abroad, and why our health care system has deteriorated to the point where even the elite prefer foreign treatment.

We also need to explore why Nigeria, with a history of military victories, struggles against insurgencies like Boko Haram. Is there a hidden agenda to perpetuate crisis in Nigeria?

Despite these challenges, there is hope. Nigeria has immense potential, especially in its young and dynamic population. Education, skills development, and job creation can empower our youth to drive the nation’s resurgence.

Accountability from our leaders is non-negotiable. Impunity and corruption must end, and every Nigerian must actively participate in the democratic process, holding elected officials to the highest standards.

To truly attain independence, we need to revive the industries, services, and sectors that have been deliberately crippled. We must demand better wages, social safety nets, and affordable education and healthcare.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, as the voice of Nigerian workers, will continue to champion the rights and welfare of the people. However, challenges like unfair labor practices, inadequate safety standards, and insufficient worker protection persist, requiring collective efforts to address.

As we reflect on this Independence Day, let us do so with renewed determination. Acknowledge our past, confront current challenges, and work together for a brighter future. When united, we can regain the greatness that has eluded us for too long.

We must rise together as patriots, demanding accountability, justice, and prosperity for all. Our actions today will shape how future generations perceive us. Will we be remembered as those who stood against injustice and saved our nation from decay, or as those who watched our nation slide into destruction?

Let us awaken this giant, Nigeria, and make it work for us all. Happy 63rd Anniversary!

“A people united can never be defeated.”

Comrade Joe Ajaero

President, Nigeria Labour Congress