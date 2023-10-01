Nigerian Man Arraigned by EFCC on Charges Related to Canadian Teen Sextortion

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought Olalekan Olukeye to court on 18 charges connected to child pornography, money laundering, and the retention of unlawfully obtained assets. The arraignment took place before Justice Tijani Ringim at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos on September 29, 2023.

Olukeye Adedayo Olalekan, also known by online aliases such as hrm877, charlotte 708, and harlilott_716, faces serious allegations, including the creation of a group on Instagram named “Expose Janjuarobin Nudes” for distributing child pornography. This act is in violation of Section 23(1) (c) and punishable under Section 23(1)(e) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

The prosecution, led by Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, has requested an expedited trial and the defendant’s remand in a Correctional Centre. Oyedepo emphasized the international implications of the case, as both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the FBI have expressed concerns about its relation to the tragic death of a 14-year-old minor.

On the defense side, counsel P.O Onikoyin informed the court of an impending bail application for the defendant. In response, Oyedepo requested time to prepare a response to the application. Consequently, the Judge ordered the defendant’s remand in a Correctional Centre and scheduled the next hearing for November 6 and 9, 2023, to address motions and begin the trial.

Olukeye Adedayo Olalekan was apprehended by EFCC operatives on August 4, 2023, in the Akute area of Ogun State, following intelligence shared by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). He is accused of infiltrating social media accounts by posing as an attractive young woman to solicit sexually explicit photographs from unsuspecting victims, including nude images of a 14-year-old Canadian boy. Tragically, the investigation revealed that he used these compromising images to blackmail the teenager, which ultimately led to the young boy’s death.

During a search of Olukeye’s residence in Ilaro, Ogun State, EFCC operatives recovered a mobile phone containing incriminating documents.

Dele Oyewale, the Acting Head of Media & Publicity for EFCC, released this information on September 30, 2023.