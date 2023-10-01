Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Nigerian Man Arraigned by EFCC on Charges Related to Canadian Teen Sextortion

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought Olalekan Olukeye to court on 18 charges connected to child pornography, money laundering, and the retention of unlawfully obtained assets. The arraignment took place before Justice Tijani Ringim at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos on September 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Olukeye Adedayo Olalekan, also known by online aliases such as hrm877, charlotte 708, and harlilott_716, faces serious allegations, including the creation of a group on Instagram named “Expose Janjuarobin Nudes” for distributing child pornography. This act is in violation of Section 23(1) (c) and punishable under Section 23(1)(e) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

The prosecution, led by Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, has requested an expedited trial and the defendant’s remand in a Correctional Centre. Oyedepo emphasized the international implications of the case, as both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the FBI have expressed concerns about its relation to the tragic death of a 14-year-old minor.

On the defense side, counsel P.O Onikoyin informed the court of an impending bail application for the defendant. In response, Oyedepo requested time to prepare a response to the application. Consequently, the Judge ordered the defendant’s remand in a Correctional Centre and scheduled the next hearing for November 6 and 9, 2023, to address motions and begin the trial.

Olukeye Adedayo Olalekan was apprehended by EFCC operatives on August 4, 2023, in the Akute area of Ogun State, following intelligence shared by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). He is accused of infiltrating social media accounts by posing as an attractive young woman to solicit sexually explicit photographs from unsuspecting victims, including nude images of a 14-year-old Canadian boy. Tragically, the investigation revealed that he used these compromising images to blackmail the teenager, which ultimately led to the young boy’s death.

During a search of Olukeye’s residence in Ilaro, Ogun State, EFCC operatives recovered a mobile phone containing incriminating documents.

Dele Oyewale, the Acting Head of Media & Publicity for EFCC, released this information on September 30, 2023.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Burkina junta leader: Security first before promised elections
Next article
Governor Obaseki Emphasizes Fairness and Equity in Successor Selection
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Vows To Eliminate Terrorism, Criminality, Poverty In Nigeria

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s...

Peter Obi: Nigeria Needs Leaders with Verified Credentials, Genuine Identities

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)...

Nigerian Leaders Express Hope and Unity on Independence Day

Idowu Peters -
On Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day anniversary, several prominent leaders,...

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Opts for Dialogue and Alternatives Over Ban on Herders and Okada

Idowu Peters -
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Vows To Eliminate Terrorism, Criminality, Poverty In Nigeria

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 1,2023. Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s...

Peter Obi: Nigeria Needs Leaders with Verified Credentials, Genuine Identities

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 1,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)...

Nigerian Leaders Express Hope and Unity on Independence Day

Regions 0
On Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day anniversary, several prominent leaders,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights