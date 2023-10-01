Nigerian Leaders Express Hope and Unity on Independence Day

On Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary, several prominent leaders, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have shared messages of hope and unity with the nation.

In separate statements, they highlighted the remarkable milestones Nigeria has achieved in the past 63 years and urged citizens, both at home and in the diaspora, to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Akpabio acknowledged the challenges Nigeria has faced but expressed optimism for a brighter future, emphasizing the unique struggles each country undergoes. He called on Nigerians not to lose hope and cited achievements in various fields, including music and entertainment, where Nigerians have excelled on the global stage.

Speaker Abbas encouraged citizens to remain hopeful, assuring them that despite the challenges, Nigeria possesses the potential to regain its leadership position among nations. He also urged organized labor to reconsider their plan for an indefinite nationwide strike, emphasizing that it would worsen the current situation.

Governor Makinde urged Nigerians to focus on the nation’s prospects, possibilities, and opportunities rather than the challenges. He emphasized the need for unity and collective effort in rebuilding the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu called for support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration and encouraged Nigerians to live in love, unity, and peace, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds. He highlighted the importance of citizens’ support and encouragement in shaping a prosperous Nigeria.

As Nigeria celebrates its 63rd Independence Anniversary, these leaders conveyed messages of hope, unity, and determination to work together for the nation’s progress and development.