Nigeria to Host Inaugural West African Trophy Cricket Tournament

The Nigeria Cricket Federation is set to host the inaugural West African Trophy, taking place at the Tafawa Balewa Square Oval in Lagos from October 4th to 15th. This exciting event will feature teams from Ghana, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, and Nigeria, showcasing the region’s cricket talent.

Uyi Akpata, President of the Federation, expressed the importance of this event in solidifying new partnerships with sponsors and providing valuable exposure to the national team on the international stage, crucial for their development. The tournament is seen as a preparation opportunity for Nigeria’s National Men’s Cricket team, also known as “The Yellow-Greens,” ahead of upcoming international engagements later in the year.

The competition will feature two matches daily from the opening day until the final day. Sierra Leone, Ghana, and Rwanda are formidable rivals within the West African cricket corridor, making this a significant chance for Nigeria to test its strength, especially with the recent promotion of former U19 players to the squad.

The Nigerian team will be led by Kenyan Steve Tikolo as Chief Coach and captained by Sylvester Okpe. The opening match on October 4th will see Nigeria facing Rwanda at the TBS Oval, while Ghana will take on Sierra Leone.

Emeka Igwilo, the General Manager of the Federation, highlighted the Federation’s growing capacity to host international competitions, both in terms of facilities and personnel. He emphasized the strides made in staff up-skilling and building relationships across industries for event management, all stemming from the remarkable progress in games development across the country.

Notably, Nigeria now boasts six turf wickets suitable for hosting international cricket matches, a significant improvement from none just four years ago. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recognized Nigeria as a country deserving special attention to sustain its recent cricketing achievements.