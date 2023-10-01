Menu
Nigeria to boost production of military hardware and equipment

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The federal government has expressed its determination to boost production of military hardware and equipment in a bid to contain insurgency and banditry in the country.

The announcement on Saturday, September 30 came as the military said it was set to change its mode of operation to involve both kinetic and non-kinetic measures.

Speaking during a visit to the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), in Kaduna, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, said the FG planned to revamp and scale up arms manufacturing agency.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, Matawalle

“charged the staff and engineers of the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to improve on their performances as the federal government plans to revamp and scale up the industry to a full production capacity in the production of military equipment and hardware.”

Matawalle, urged the staff of the agency to show more dedication to duty.

“As the technical personnel of this promising industry, your professionalism and dedication to work are paramount in sustaining the vision and growth of this industry. We will ensure you get adequate funding to achieve this”, he said.

The minister also visited DICON’s special equipment factory, ballistic helmet production unit, and tailoring unit among others.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

