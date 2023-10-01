Nigeria Government Utilizes Diplomacy to Address Osimhen-Napoli Situation, Says Sports Minister

John Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development, has revealed that the Nigerian government is actively pursuing diplomatic channels to address the recent controversy involving Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his club, Napoli.

Osimhen expressed his displeasure with Napoli after the club posted a video on their verified TikTok account seemingly mocking him for missing a penalty against Bologna. This action by Napoli sparked widespread global reactions, with many football fans criticizing the club for their treatment of the star player.

In response to Napoli’s TikTok post, Osimhen threatened legal action through his agent and removed all images related to the club from his Instagram page. Napoli, however, clarified that the now-deleted TikTok post was not intended to mock Osimhen, referring to him as their “treasure.”

Minister John Enoh expressed his sadness over the situation, comparing it to the recent doping troubles of athlete Tobi Amusan. He stated that his office is attempting to contact Victor Osimhen directly to understand the issues firsthand and establish the facts.

Furthermore, Enoh disclosed that he is collaborating with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and the Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Ambassador Mfawa Abam, to pursue a diplomatic approach to address the matter. He emphasized the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to ensure that Nigerian sportsmen and women receive the respect they deserve and are shielded from any injustice.

Enoh reaffirmed that the welfare of Nigerian athletes, both domestic and international, is a top priority for the ministry, and they aim to create an environment that fosters their continued success.

The controversial TikTok post, which has since been removed, featured Osimhen’s missed penalty with a high-pitched voice saying, “gimme penalty please.” A subsequent video drew unfavorable comparisons between Osimhen and a coconut, leading to a strong reaction from Roberto Calenda.