New Parkinson’s Gene Linked to People of Nigerian Descent

A global initiative to diversify genetic studies has yielded a groundbreaking revelation regarding Parkinson’s disease, a prevalent neurological condition impacting mobility and speech. Collaborating scientists from Lagos, London, and the U.S. have identified a previously unknown gene variant that substantially increases the risk of Parkinson’s for individuals of African ancestry.

Published in August in The Lancet Neurology, this finding suggests that Parkinson’s may manifest differently in people of African descent compared to those of European origin, potentially paving the way for tailored treatments.

Ekemini Riley, managing director of Aligning Science Across Parkinson’s, underscores the importance of including underrepresented populations in genetic studies, emphasizing that this should be the norm. Dissatisfaction with the limited genetic knowledge of Parkinson’s in Northern European populations prompted a coalition of scientists to expand their research efforts. While studies of European descendants have revealed some gene variants linked to Parkinson’s, many others may have been overlooked due to insufficient representation of diverse genetic backgrounds.

To address this gap, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) joined the Global Parkinson’s Genetics Program, aiming to collect and analyze genetic samples from over 150,000 people worldwide. They prioritized the engagement and education of those assisting with DNA sample collection to ensure the project’s success.

This comprehensive effort, initiated less than five years ago, has yielded a remarkable discovery with unexpected origins. Genetic samples from Nigeria, obtained through a long-standing partnership between NIH scientists and Dr. Njideka Okubadejo, a neurology professor at the University of Lagos, became the catalyst. Initially considered too small to identify significant Parkinson’s-related gene variants, this data was used for training purposes in genome-wide association studies.

However, researchers at the University of Lagos observed intriguing evidence related to a specific gene, GBA1, associated with a cell’s internal recycling system. Further analysis revealed a significant correlation, which initially appeared too good to be true. The scientists conducted rigorous analyses, incorporating genetic data from U.S. residents of African descent, resulting in a dataset of nearly 200,000 individuals, including approximately 1,500 with Parkinson’s.

The outcome remained consistent: the identified gene variant was predominantly present in individuals of African descent. Those carrying a single copy of the gene had a 50% higher risk of developing Parkinson’s, while those with two copies faced an almost 400% increased risk. Notably, the variant in people of African descent affects a different part of the GBA1 gene compared to the variant in individuals of European descent, suggesting distinct effects on cells.

The ultimate goal is to target the specific protein or molecule affected by this variant with precise treatments, as highlighted by Ekemini Riley. She emphasizes the personal significance of this discovery due to her familial ties to Nigeria and anticipates more breakthroughs in Parkinson’s research as genetic studies become more globally inclusive.