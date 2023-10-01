Menu
Napoli Triumphs 4-0 Over Lecce with Osimhen Finding the Net

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Napoli secured their second Serie A victory in just four days, with Victor Osimhen coming off the bench to score in a convincing 4-0 win against Lecce, propelling the Italian champions into third place in the standings.

After a string of three games without a win, Rudi Garcia’s team has regained their form ahead of the upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid next week.

Center-back Leo Ostigard opened the scoring early with his first league goal for Napoli. However, it was Osimhen’s introduction at halftime that truly shifted the game in the visitors’ favor. The Nigerian striker headed in a cross from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the 51st minute, followed by late goals from Gianluca Gaetano and Matteo Politano, sealing a dominant victory.

Politano, entrusted with penalty duties, converted from the spot, as Osimhen handed the responsibility to a teammate for the second consecutive game. Napoli had recently faced controversy when they posted a video mocking Osimhen for a previous missed penalty, but they clarified that it was not intended to offend the player.

This win brought Napoli within one point of league leaders Inter Milan and AC Milan, both scheduled to play later on the same Saturday. Milan hosted Lazio, while Inter faced winless Salernitana.

Manager Rudi Garcia praised his team’s performance, saying, “It was a well-managed match from start to finish, we wanted to hit hard and score in the first 15 minutes.” He expressed satisfaction with Ostigard’s contribution and noted that the team had learned from a previous draw with Genoa. According to Garcia, all the players were regaining their best form, contributing to the team’s newfound consistency.

