Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Weakens Further Across Markets as New CBN Chief Takes Office…..

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

This week, the naira grappled with strength against the dollar at the various fx segments despite the confirmation of the new CBN Governor, its Board members and the identification of policy directions of the new CBN leadership.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Thus, the naira lost strength by 1.00% week-on-week at the official market, closing at N755.27/$1. Meanwhile, at the parallel market, the naira depreciated by 1.00% week-on-week to a historic low N1,008/$1 as demand pressure continues from fx users.

Meanwhile, at the FMDQ Securities Exchange (SE) FX Futures Contract Market, the dollar gained across board against the local currency. Notably, forward rates appreciated in favour of the dollar by 1.17%, 1.10%, 0.97%, 0.73%, and 1.03% for the 1-month, 2-month, 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month contract tenors, respectively.

This upward movement in forward rates was a result of increased demand for the dollar across these various tenors.
Shifting our focus to the oil market, WTI crude oil futures rose to $90.7 per barrel on Tuesday, marking their highest level since November on the back of expectations of larger market deficits in the fourth quarter, offsetting concerns regarding a potential economic recession’s impact on oil demand.

Additionally, the price of Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil closed positively at $100.69 per barrel on the back of strong demand.

In the coming week, Cowry Research anticipate the naira to trade in a relatively calm band barring any further market distortion and as the new CBN chief assumes duty while the market await policy directions and roadmap to ensuring stability of the local
currency.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bearish Sentiment Holds Grip by 1.40% w/w on Persistent Sell-Pressure….
Next article
Ease in System Liquidity Spook Money Market Rates ..
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, RELPI, AMAMN Hold Emergency Summit on Nigerian Music Industry Today

Naija247news -
LAGOS, Nigeria, 1 October 2023-- To identify and initiate...

Tinubu administration seeks to avert labour strike, offers wage increase

Naija247news -
ABUJA, Oct 1 - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu...

Yields on FGN Securities Push Higher on Sell Pressure…

Godwin Okafor -
This week, the values of FGN bonds traded nat...

Ease in System Liquidity Spook Money Market Rates ..

Godwin Okafor -
In the just concluded week, we saw yields in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, RELPI, AMAMN Hold Emergency Summit on Nigerian Music Industry Today

Music 0
LAGOS, Nigeria, 1 October 2023-- To identify and initiate...

Tinubu administration seeks to avert labour strike, offers wage increase

Data & News Analysis 0
ABUJA, Oct 1 - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu...

Yields on FGN Securities Push Higher on Sell Pressure…

FGN Bonds 0
This week, the values of FGN bonds traded nat...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights