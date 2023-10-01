Naira Weakens Further Across Markets as New CBN Chief Takes Office…..

This week, the naira grappled with strength against the dollar at the various fx segments despite the confirmation of the new CBN Governor, its Board members and the identification of policy directions of the new CBN leadership.

Thus, the naira lost strength by 1.00% week-on-week at the official market, closing at N755.27/$1. Meanwhile, at the parallel market, the naira depreciated by 1.00% week-on-week to a historic low N1,008/$1 as demand pressure continues from fx users.

Meanwhile, at the FMDQ Securities Exchange (SE) FX Futures Contract Market, the dollar gained across board against the local currency. Notably, forward rates appreciated in favour of the dollar by 1.17%, 1.10%, 0.97%, 0.73%, and 1.03% for the 1-month, 2-month, 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month contract tenors, respectively.

This upward movement in forward rates was a result of increased demand for the dollar across these various tenors.

Shifting our focus to the oil market, WTI crude oil futures rose to $90.7 per barrel on Tuesday, marking their highest level since November on the back of expectations of larger market deficits in the fourth quarter, offsetting concerns regarding a potential economic recession’s impact on oil demand.

Additionally, the price of Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil closed positively at $100.69 per barrel on the back of strong demand.

In the coming week, Cowry Research anticipate the naira to trade in a relatively calm band barring any further market distortion and as the new CBN chief assumes duty while the market await policy directions and roadmap to ensuring stability of the local

currency.