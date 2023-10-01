Menu
Manchester City Stunned by Wolves, While Manchester United Falters Against Crystal Palace

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Manchester City’s perfect start to the Premier League season came to a surprising halt with a 2-1 loss to Wolves, while Manchester United faced a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Arsenal narrowed the gap to the league leaders by cruising to a 4-0 victory against Bournemouth, and Aston Villa hammered Brighton 6-1 to secure a place in the top four.

City had won their first six games of the season as they aimed to become the first team to secure four consecutive English top-flight titles. In contrast, Wolves had garnered just four points from their initial six matches but shocked the reigning champions at Molineux.

The match saw Ruben Dias inadvertently score an own goal, giving the home side the lead. However, City responded after halftime with Julian Alvarez’s free-kick goal. Wolves, on the other hand, posed a continuous threat on the counter-attack and ultimately reaped the rewards when Hwang Hee-Chan scored from close range 25 minutes from time.

Manchester City’s defeat opened the door for Liverpool to take the top spot in the league if they could end Tottenham’s unbeaten Premier League start under manager Ange Postecoglou in their upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s struggles continued as they suffered their fourth loss in seven league games this season, adding more pressure on manager Erik ten Hag. Joachim Andersen’s stunning first-half volley proved to be the decisive goal in their encounter with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Despite winning a League Cup meeting between the two sides 3-0 in midweek, Manchester United struggled to find their attacking rhythm and ultimately lost to Palace, slipping to 10th place in the Premier League table.

These unexpected results added an element of unpredictability to the Premier League race, with multiple teams vying for the top spot as the season unfolds.

