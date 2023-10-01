Lagos CP to address press Over Sam Larry Arrest

October 1, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sam Larry and singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, had previously been invited by the police to be interviewed about Mohbad’s passing.

The Arrest and investigation into the socialite Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, by the Lagos State Police Command into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad has met some controversies as Police CP set to address the press.

Sam Larry who is currently being held at the headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command, is very likely to remain in police custody until Monday of the following week. As of Saturday, the suspect had not retained legal counsel regarding the incident.

Sam Larry was detained by police on Thursday night at the Murtala Muhammed Airport after arriving from Kenya, according to a security source who asked to remain anonymous.

Sam Larry, who had just arrived from Kenya, was apprehended by police at the Murtala Muhammed airport last night (Thursday), according to the source, who added that Sam Larry was then taken for questioning to the Lagos Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

Sam Larry’s fate would depend on the results of the police investigation, according to SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the public relations officer for the Lagos State Police Command, who spoke with our correspondent in an exclusive interview on Friday night.

The police spokesman added that he was unable to comment on specifics of the contentious socialite’s statement to the police and said that Idowu Owohunwa, the commissioner of police, would soon brief the media on the situation.

“Sam Larry is still with us, according to Hundeyin. He’s still being investigated, so I won’t go into detail about our plans just yet; the outcome of that investigation will determine how we proceed.

“I’m not revealing the details of his statement just yet; the Commissioner of Police will speak to the press about the latest development soon, and then I’ll be able to discuss our preliminary findings,” the author said. “(www.naija247news.com).